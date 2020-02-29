Local Matters

February 29, 2020 - 10:24pm

Dragons defense dominates Warsaw in C1 playoff game

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, pembroke.
Pembroke's 21st win on the season came in its first game of sectional play today when the Lady Dragons beat Warsaw 47-28.

The Dragons dominated on defense and were led by DeKari Moss on offense, who scored 19 points. 

Serene Calderon scored 11 and Emily Peters scored nine, all on three-point shots.

For Warsaw, Ceanne Ellsworth scored 15 points.

In Class C1, the 21-1 Dragons next play Red Jacket (17-5) at 7:45 p.m., March 4, at a location to be determined.

The number two seed in the bracket, Byron-Bergen (18-4) beat East Rochester tonight and next plays Letchworth (8-14) at 6 p.m., March 4, at a location to be determined, setting up a possible cross-county class of C1 rivals.

