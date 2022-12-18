Dragons hand Hornets first loss of the season

Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama had a shootout on Friday and the Dragons pulled out a big win over the Hornets, the defending Division C2 champions, 65-59.

It was the first loss of the season for the Hornets after opening the year 3-0.

Scoring by quarter:

Scoring for Pembroke:

Cayden Pfalzer, 23 points

Tyson Totten, 15 points

Chase Guzdek, 15 points

Scoring for O-A:

Kyle Porter, 23 points

Noah Currier, 8 points

Aiden Warner & Brayden Smith, 7 points

​Pembroke is now 2-1.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.