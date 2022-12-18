Local Matters

December 18, 2022 - 12:05am

Dragons hand Hornets first loss of the season

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, Sports, oakfield-alabama, pembroke hs, basketball.

oapembroke2022-34.jpg

Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama had a shootout on Friday and the Dragons pulled out a big win over the Hornets, the defending Division C2 champions, 65-59.

It was the first loss of the season for the Hornets after opening the year 3-0.

Scoring by quarter:

O-A: 17 15 14 13
Pembroke:  14 14 24 13

Scoring for Pembroke:

  • Cayden Pfalzer, 23 points
  • Tyson Totten, 15 points
  • Chase Guzdek, 15 points

 

Scoring for O-A:

  • Kyle Porter, 23 points
  • Noah Currier, 8 points
  • Aiden Warner & Brayden Smith, 7 points

​Pembroke is now 2-1.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.

oapembroke2022-26.jpg

oapembroke2022-27.jpg

oapembroke2022-20.jpg

oapembroke2022-11.jpg

