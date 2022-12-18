December 18, 2022 - 12:05am
Dragons hand Hornets first loss of the season
Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama had a shootout on Friday and the Dragons pulled out a big win over the Hornets, the defending Division C2 champions, 65-59.
It was the first loss of the season for the Hornets after opening the year 3-0.
Scoring by quarter:
O-A: 17 15 14 13
Pembroke: 14 14 24 13
Scoring for Pembroke:
- Cayden Pfalzer, 23 points
- Tyson Totten, 15 points
- Chase Guzdek, 15 points
Scoring for O-A:
- Kyle Porter, 23 points
- Noah Currier, 8 points
- Aiden Warner & Brayden Smith, 7 points
Pembroke is now 2-1.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.
