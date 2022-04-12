Driver charged with DWI following accident on Lewiston Road that knocked down power lines

A 58-year-old Oakfield resident is being accused of driving a pickup truck while drunk that struck a power pole in the area of 7797 Lewiston Road, Batavia, at 9:06 p.m., Monday, causing traffic to be blocked because of wires down.

Daniel J. Arnold is charged with DWI following an investigation by Deputy David Moore.

Arnold was reportedly driving a black 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck northwest on Route 63 when the vehicle left the east shoulder of the roadway and struck a National Grid pole. The truck then re-entered the roadway and continued north toward the Village of Oakfield.

The vehicle was located a short time later by Moore.

Moore is also accused of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

