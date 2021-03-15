Driver cited in Sunday morning crash on West Main Street

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has completed its investigation into the two-vehicle collision on W Main Street, that occurred on March 14th, 2021 at 9:09AM. Constance Lamilia, 81, of Batavia was operating a 2006 Saturn leaving Tops Markets, preparing to turn left onto W Main Street.

Town of Batavia Fire Department Fire Chief, Daniel Coffey, 41, of Batavia, was traveling west on W Main Street, responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated, in a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, owned by the Town of Batavia Fire Department. Lamilia failed to yield the right of way to Coffey while attempting her turn, causing her to collide with the front right corner of the Chevrolet Tahoe.

Lamilia then continued east until her vehicle jumped the curb, struck a utility pole, and overturned, coming to a rest in the front yard of 389 W Main Street. Lamilia was extricated by the City of Batavia Fire Department, and transported to ECMC (Buffalo, NY) for minor injuries.

Lamilia has since been released from the hospital. Coffey was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. West Main Street traffic was affected until approximately 7:30 p.m. The Batavia Police Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Fire Department, City of Batavia Public Works, National Grid, and Mercy EMS. The Batavia Police

Department would also like to thank all of the other motorists that assisted with the investigation by remaining in the area and speaking with officers. Constance Lamilia was issued a traffic ticket for failing to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle. Lamilia is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court on June 16th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. No further charges are pending.