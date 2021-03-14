Accident involving minivan, fire chief's car and utility pole under investigation

Police investigators have yet to determine what may have caused a driver of a minivan to accelerate -- if she did -- after the vehicle struck a Town of Batavia Fire chief's car that was heading to a serious injury accident on Galloway Road.

The minivan appears to have been exiting the Tops Market parking lot shortly after 9 a.m. with the intention of turning left when it struck the emergency vehicle, which was in emergency mode, driven by Fire Chief Dan Coffey. Coffey's vehicle sustained damage on the passenger side front fender.

The older female driver, whose name is not being released at this time, then proceeded eastbound on West Main Street Road. The minivan appears to have accelerated after the initial collision, Sgt. Mitch Cowen confirmed, but what may have caused that apparent acceleration hasn't been determined.

The minivan headed toward the West Main intersection with River Street where both lanes were blocked by cars stopped at the red light. Lynn Mucica was driving one of those vehicles and said she saw a car coming up behind her fast and thought it was going to strike the car next to her and possibly involve her in an accident. The minivan then swerved and struck a utility pole with three transformers on it, snapping the pole off near the base. The minivan continued east and came to rest on its side in the yard of 389 W. Main St.

City Fire responded and extricated the driver from the vehicle.

The driver is being treated at ECMC for minor injuries and has not yet been interviewed.

A citation is possible, Cowen said.

Coffey was uninjured in the collision and did eventually make it to the accident scene on Galloway Road.

At this hour, West Main remains partially closed. National Grid crews are repairing the pole. At least one of the transformers leaked its oily liquid onto the roadway and National Grid has also dispatched an environmental clean-up team to deal with the spill. The work is expected to be completed shortly.

