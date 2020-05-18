Driver dies in one-car accident in Bergen

A male in his 20s, driving a four-door sedan, died in Bergen this evening after his westbound car crossed into the oncoming lane then traveled off the south shoulder before striking some small trees, hitting an embankment and flipping over into a utility pole.

A crash scene investigator said there was no sign of skid marks on the roadway. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Two other people were injured in the accident. Both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, one by Mercy Flight.

The accident scene was on Townline Road, less than a mile from the location of another fatal accident a few hours earlier. In that accident, a female in her late 20s who was jogging on Townline Road, was struck by a westbound car that crossed the center line and the fog line striking the runner.

No names have yet been released in either accident.

Volunteers with Bergen Fire responded to both fatal accident scenes.

(Initial Report)