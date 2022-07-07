Driver in fatal motorcycle crash identified

State Police have identified the man killed in yesterday's motorcycle crash in Bethany as Nicholas Keiffer, 26, of Medina.

Troopers have released no further information about the crash.

According to statements by officials at the scene yesterday at Route 63 and Fargo Road, the motorcycle driver was on a "crotch rocket" and was observed speeding by a Genesee County deputy sheriff on Route 5, heading west.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, Chief Deputy Joseph Graff said, but the rider failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. The pursuit continued to southbound Route 63, where the deputy lost sight of the bike and broke off his pursuit.

The deputy continued southbound and within minutes spotted evidence of a crash and found the motorcycle behind a hedge row in a farm field off the east side of Fargo Road.

At the scene, tire ruts were clearly visible in the grass where the motorcycle left the roadway of Route 63 on the south shoulder and according to a statement by one of the investigators, likely went airborne when the bike hit the asphalt of Fargo Road.

According to scanner traffic during the incident, a deputy attempted CPR at the scene. Keiffer was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Because the incident involved a deputy, the crash investigation was turned over to State Police.

Previously: Fatal motorcycle accident reported on Route 63 at Fargo Road