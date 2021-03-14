Driver in serious conidition after head-on collision on Galloway Road

A driver told an investigator he fell asleep prior to a head-on collision on Galloway Road at 9 a.m. that sent both that driver and another driver to ECMC.

Rylend L. Callicutt, 18, of Batavia, was driving a white 2011 GMC SUV eastbound when it crossed the center line. The vehicle struck a 2011 Hyundai sedan driven by Danielle C. Neuhaus, 31, of Batavia.

Neuhaus was trapped in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC, where she is currently in the trauma ICU.

Callicutt was transported by Mercy EMS.

He was issued a citation for failure to remain in the right-hand lane.

The accident report was prepared by Deputy Travis Demuth. The Crash Management Team also responded to the scene.

