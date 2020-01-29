Driver of car struck head-on in East Pembroke accident dies at ECMC

A woman who was driving an SUV struck head-on on Route 5 in East Pembroke yesterday morning has died, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Patricia L. Dzienciol, 50, of Akron, succumbed to her injuries at the Erie County Medical Center.

Dzienciol was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue westbound in the area of 2700 Main Road at 7:14 a.m. when 1997 Mercury sedan crossed over from the eastbound lane and struck her vehicle. The Rogue traveled off the north shoulder and overturned in a roadside ditch.

The driver of the Mercury, Kathleen Swanekamp, 84, of Roswell Avenue, Tonawanda, was cited for allegedly driving at a speed that was not safe nor prudent and for failure to stay in the right lane.

At the time of the accident, snow was falling and roadways were wet and slushy. East Pembroke Chief Don Newton said the conditions made it difficult for volunteers to respond to the scene both quickly and cautiously.

