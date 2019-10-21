Driver says arm went numb causing him to lose control of truck prior to crash

A driver told deputies his left arm went numb while driving on Lewiston Road at 11:56 a.m., Sunday, causing him to lose control of his pickup truck, leading to a collision with a Honda sedan.

Both Clayton Thomas Skye, of Westfane, the driver of a red 2003 Chevrolet pickup, and Donna M. Woodworth, 58, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia, were injured in the crash.

No citations were issued.

Skye's passenger, Lavern Aderman Jr., suffered minor injuries.

Skye was driving his pickup south on Lewiston Road between the Thruway overpass and Veterans Memorial Drive when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane where it struck the driver-side fender of Woodworth's sedan.

The accident report says that Woodworth said she saw Skye's truck entering her lane of travel and tried to avoid a collision by entering the fog lane but she was unable to avoid the collision.

The accident report was prepared by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

