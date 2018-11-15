Driver who caused serious injury accident in Corfu pleads guilty to vehicular assault

A 24-year-old Oakfield resident involved in a serious injury accident in Corfu in April is facing up to six years in prison after pleading guilty this afternoon in County Court to aggravated vehicular assault.

Jacob J. Szumigala also agreed to plead guilty to DWI as a misdemeanor and aggravated unlicensed operation.

As part of the plea deal, Szumigala must also plead guilty in Town of Oakfield on a pending DWI case.

Szumigala is out of jail pending sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and must abide by court instructions and the agreement or statutory enhancements could be added to his guilty plea, which would mandate a five- to 15-year prison term.

There is no minimum prison term and Szumigala could receive a probationary sentence if he abides by the terms of the plea agreement.

On April 18, Szumigala was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with North Carolina plates on West Main Street Road through Corfu when his car rear-ended a Honda driven by James M. Hoskins, of Corfu. Hoskins' car then struck a westbound pickup truck. Hoskins was seriously injured in the accident.

In court today, Szumigala admitted that his BAC exceeded .18 percent at the time of the accident and that he was driving recklessly.

A month earlier, Szumigala was arrested by State Police for allegedly driving drunk on Lockport Road, Alabama. That case is still pending in the Town of Oakfield Court.

Photo: File photo of April 18 accident.