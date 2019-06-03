Drivers in morning accident in Batavia remain under evaluation at Strong

Distracted driving is being blamed for a two-car collision this morning that sent two people to Strong Memorial Hospital, one by Mercy Flight.

Both patients are listed as "under evaluation."

The accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. in the area of 3646 West Main Street Road, Batavia.

According to the accident report by Deputy Kevin McCarthy, the driver of a 2011 Ford sedan was eastbound on Route 5 when the driver "became distracted by moving his phone" and crossed into the westbound lane.

His vehicle struck a 2012 Chevy SUV driven by Patricia G. Bunk, 35, of Graham Road, Elba. She was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong.

The driver of the Ford sedan is identified in the report as William T. Gibbs, 63, of West Main Street Road, Corfu; however, the hospital doesn't have a patient under that name. They do have a patient under a different name who is the same age and lives at the same address as Gibbs but the hospital spokesman said he couldn't disclose the name being used by the patient.

Gibbs was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong and was conscious at the time of transport.

That driver was cited for allegedly crossing over into traffic, driving left of centerline markings.

