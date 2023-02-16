February 16, 2023 - 5:13pm
Elba beats Lyndonville 61-45
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, Sports, elba.
Elba beat Lyndonville 61-45 on Wednesday night in Boys Basketball.
Angel Penna scored 26 points.
Other Boys Basketball scores:
- Pavilion beat Perry, 56-53
- Kendall beat Alexander, 62-54
- Notre Dame beat Wheatland, 73-49
- Pembroke beat Oakfield-Alabama, 71-56. For Pembroke, Cayden Pfalzer 28 points, Tyson Totten 17, and Chase Guzdek 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Photos by Debra Reilly.
Recent comments