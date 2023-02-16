Local Matters

February 16, 2023 - 5:13pm

Elba beats Lyndonville 61-45

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, Sports, elba.

dsc_4673.jpg

Elba beat Lyndonville 61-45 on Wednesday night in Boys Basketball.

Angel Penna scored 26 points. 

Other Boys Basketball scores:

  • Pavilion beat Perry, 56-53
  • Kendall beat Alexander, 62-54
  • Notre Dame beat Wheatland, 73-49
  • Pembroke beat Oakfield-Alabama, 71-56. For Pembroke, Cayden Pfalzer 28 points, Tyson Totten 17, and Chase Guzdek 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Photos by Debra Reilly.

dsc_4747.jpg

dsc_4757.jpg

dsc_4792.jpg

dsc_4942.jpg

dsc_4955.jpg

dsc_4984.jpg

dsc_5010.jpg

