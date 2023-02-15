Elba beats Lyndonville 68-55

Traveling to Lyndonville on Tuesday, the Elba Lancers came away with a win, 68-55, in Girls Basketball.

Sydney Reilly scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Halie Scouten scored 15 points and 15 rebounds. Lydia Ross scored 10 points. Kennedy Augello scored six and had six assists.

The Lancers evened the team's season record at 10 and 10.

Girls Basketball on Tuesday:

Notre Dame beat Wheatland-Chili, 66-20. Amelia McCulley scored 26 points, had 10 rebounds and five assists and five steals. Emma Sisson scored 15. Avelin Tomidy scored 14.

Alexander beat Kendall, 57-17. Alyssa Kramer scored 19 points and Melanie Pohl scored 11.

Pavilion beat Perry, 52-35. Karlee Zinkievich scored 27 points. Lauren Kinglsey scored 16 and had eight rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals.

Boys Basketball:

Byron-Bergen beat Kendall, 63-44. David Brumsted scored 18 points and had eight rebounds. Colin Martin scored 10 points.

Photos by Kristin Smith