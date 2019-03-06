Local Matters

March 6, 2019 - 9:24am

Elba breezes past Fillmore 48-29 in state qualifier

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, elba.

 

Elba dominated from beginning to end last night at Letchworth in a girls basketball contest to see which Class D Section V champion (Class D1 and Class D2) would move on to play in the Far West Regional championship this weekend.

Elba won easily 48-29.

Maddie Muehlig scored 17 points, hitting three three-point shots. She had three assists, three blocked shots, and two steals.

Leah Bezon scored 13 points, and Taylor Augello and Brynn Walczak scored eight each. Bezon, Walczak and Maddi Howard each had two steals. Howard also had four assists.

For Fillmore, Hannah Roeske scored 10 points.

Elba will play Section VI Class D champion Franklinville at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Buffalo State College.

Photos by Thomas Ognibene from Steve Ognibene Photography.

Below, four additional photos by David Zuppelli.

