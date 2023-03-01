Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 1, 2023 - 2:13pm

Elba Lancers advance to finals in Class D2

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, elba.

elbamarch1-6.jpg

Elba overcame foul trouble and walked away with a Section Class D2 semifinal win over Scio-Friendship on Tuesday, 47-34.

The Lancers, the #6 seed in the tournament, with a 13-10 record, will vie for a sectional trophy on Friday at 6 p.m. against #1 seed Andover/Whitesville.

Sydney Reilly had a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Kennedy Augello scored 11 points. Ava Chatt had 11 rebounds and Mariah Ognibene had eight.

The team recorded 18 fouls.

Photos by Kristin Smith.

elbamarch1-41.jpg

elbamarch1-32.jpg

elbamarch1-30.jpg

elbamarch1-12.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break