Elba leans on defense to win Class D2 semifinal game

Brynn Walczak scored 19 points over Romulus in the Section V Class D2 semifinal playoff game to lead the Elba Lady Lancers to a 46-30 win.

"Well, it's definitely was a slower paced game with not a lot of shots of taken on both ends," said Coach Tom Redband. "It seemed like one of those games where every possession kind of mattered. It wasn't a real high flying game. It didn't feel that way and statistics said that as well, too."

Leah Bezon scored 10 points for Elba as did Taylor Augello.

Bezon also had four steals.

The #1 ranked Lancers now advance to a Section V championship game at 6 p.m. at Letchworth against #3 ranked Whitesville.

"It's going to be a tough game," Redband said. "We played them last year and we could see that defensively they're a good team. Their shots weren't falling when they played us last year. The score was a little lopsided first in the first quarter and then in the second half, we saw what they are capable of. So hopefully we come out in a few more shots fall and we continue the defensive game plan and put ourselves in a position to win."

Tonight, in girls basketball Pembroke plays Marion at 7:45 p.m. at Canandaigua in a Class C2 semifinal, and Oakfield-Alabama plays Keshequa at 6 p.m. at HFL in a Class C3 semifinal.