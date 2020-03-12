Local Matters

March 12, 2020 - 12:08pm

Elba out-battles Pavilion to advance to Far West-Regionals 50-47

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Elba Lancers, pavilion gophers, state crossover.
It wasn't easy but Elba prevailed over Pavilion in the Class D consolidation game at Mount Morris 50-47.

Leah Bezon scored 14 points, Taylor Augello, 12, Brynn Walczak, and Maddie Muehlig 10. Muehlig hit a trio of three-point shots. Bezon had 11 rebounds.

For Pavilion, Lauren Kingsley scored 22 points and Karlee Zinkievich scored 14. Kingsley also had 12 rebounds.

Elba takes a shot at a regional championship at Rush Henrietta on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase prints, click here.

