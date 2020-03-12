March 12, 2020 - 12:08pm
Elba out-battles Pavilion to advance to Far West-Regionals 50-47
posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Elba Lancers, pavilion gophers, state crossover.
It wasn't easy but Elba prevailed over Pavilion in the Class D consolidation game at Mount Morris 50-47.
Leah Bezon scored 14 points, Taylor Augello, 12, Brynn Walczak, and Maddie Muehlig 10. Muehlig hit a trio of three-point shots. Bezon had 11 rebounds.
For Pavilion, Lauren Kingsley scored 22 points and Karlee Zinkievich scored 14. Kingsley also had 12 rebounds.
Elba takes a shot at a regional championship at Rush Henrietta on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
