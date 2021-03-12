Elba set to defend Section V title on Saturday

It was a big night for Brynn Walczak on Thursday and her 28 points helped propel the Elba Lady Lancers to a 68-42 win over Northstar in the Class D2 semifinal game at Elba.

Walczak also snagged 10 rebounds.

Maddie Huehlig scored 10 points, Leah Bezon, nine, Taylor Augello, eight, and Dakota Brinkman, seven. Brinkman also had 10 rebounds, and Augello and Bezon, eight each.

Alavna Garwood scored 18 points for Northstar.

Elba, now 13-0, will host Prattsburgh/Avoca (9-1 and the #2 seed) at 7 1 p.m., Saturday, for the Class D2 Section V championship game.

Photos by Debra Reilly.