Elba teens injured in Easter Sunday accident

A 17-year-old Elba resident and her younger brother were injured Easter Sunday after another reportedly rear-ended the car she was driving in the area of 2102 Main Road, Pembroke.

Theresa M. Gioia, 60, of Auburn, was cited for allegedly following too closely.

The accident sent four people to area hospitals, including Maddison T. Howard, 17, and Zachary D. Howard, 15. Maddison reportedly suffered a minor head injury and Zachary had a complaint of neck pain. Both were transported to Buffalo General Hospital.

Gioia reportedly told a deputy that she "looked back for one minute" while driving 2011 Jeep before hitting a 2017 Mazda SUV driving by Maddison.

Gioia and passenger Julie Wall, 36, were taken by Mercy EMS to UMMC. Gioia reportedly suffered a broken elbow. Wall had a complaint of neck pain.

Also in the car, with no reported injuries, were Jacob Kraatz, 15, and James Gioia, 64.

The accident was investigated by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reversed the drivers of the vehicles and incorrectly stated who was cited. The Batavian regrets the error.

(Initial Report)