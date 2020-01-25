Local Matters

January 25, 2020 - 5:41pm

Elba tops Byron-Bergen 54-43

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, byron-bergen, elba.
Both Elba and Byron-Bergen went into Friday's girls basketball games with only a single loss each. Of course, only one team could leave the court with only one loss.  In this case it was Elba, now 13-1, who came out on top, 54-43.

The Lady Bees are now 10-2.

For Elba, Brynn Walczak scored 17 points. Leah Bezon scored 15 and Lauryn Engle, nine.  Taylor Augello and Maddie Muehlig has seven each.

Julianna Amesbury socred 21 for Byron-Bergen and Kelsey Fuller scored 16.

Also in girls basketball on Friday night:

  • Pembroke beat Wheatland 47-36
  • Batavia fell to HFL 50-43

In boys basketball, 

  • Batavia beat HFL 66-55
  • Le Roy beat Dansville 75-65
  • Perry beat Pavilion 55-41

