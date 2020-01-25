January 25, 2020 - 5:41pm
Elba tops Byron-Bergen 54-43
posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, byron-bergen, elba.
Both Elba and Byron-Bergen went into Friday's girls basketball games with only a single loss each. Of course, only one team could leave the court with only one loss. In this case it was Elba, now 13-1, who came out on top, 54-43.
The Lady Bees are now 10-2.
For Elba, Brynn Walczak scored 17 points. Leah Bezon scored 15 and Lauryn Engle, nine. Taylor Augello and Maddie Muehlig has seven each.
Julianna Amesbury socred 21 for Byron-Bergen and Kelsey Fuller scored 16.
Also in girls basketball on Friday night:
- Pembroke beat Wheatland 47-36
- Batavia fell to HFL 50-43
In boys basketball,
- Batavia beat HFL 66-55
- Le Roy beat Dansville 75-65
- Perry beat Pavilion 55-41