Elba tops Byron-Bergen 54-43

Both Elba and Byron-Bergen went into Friday's girls basketball games with only a single loss each. Of course, only one team could leave the court with only one loss. In this case it was Elba, now 13-1, who came out on top, 54-43.

The Lady Bees are now 10-2.

For Elba, Brynn Walczak scored 17 points. Leah Bezon scored 15 and Lauryn Engle, nine. Taylor Augello and Maddie Muehlig has seven each.

Julianna Amesbury socred 21 for Byron-Bergen and Kelsey Fuller scored 16.

Also in girls basketball on Friday night:

Pembroke beat Wheatland 47-36

Batavia fell to HFL 50-43

In boys basketball,