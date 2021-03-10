Local Matters

March 10, 2021 - 10:22am

Elba waltzes to 70-15 victory over Romulus

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, girls basketball, sports.

img_7091elba.jpg

Elba had no trouble with Romulus in the Lady Lancers' first-round Class D2 sectional game at home on Tuesday night, winning 70-15.

Brynn Walczak scored 19 points, hitting two of three three-point attempts. Leah Bezon just missed a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Taylor Augello scored 10 points. She also had seven assists.

The Lancers, at 12-0, face Northern Christian, the #4 seed at 7-2, at 7 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at home.

Photos by Debra Reilly.

img_7160elba.jpg

img_7015elba.jpg

img_7051elba.jpg

img_7076elba.jpg

img_7090elba.jpg

img_7154elba.jpg

