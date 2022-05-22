Elba's Brayden Smith wins first Section V golf title

Brayden Smith (top photo) of Elba grinded his way to his first sectional title in Class C in golf on Saturday with a round of 82 at Clifton Springs Country Club.

After finding himself four over par after the first two holes, Smith settled in and used his short game to secure par-after-par, finishing out the front nine with four straight followed by five pars on the final six holes to move ahead of teammate and two-time defending champion CJ Gottler who lost ground with penalty strokes down the stretch. Gottler shot an 86.

Byron Bergen's Ryan Muscarella finished third with a round of 90.

Photos by Kristen Smith. For more, click here.

CJ Gottler

Ryan Muscarella