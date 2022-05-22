Local Matters

May 22, 2022 - 11:30am

Elba's Brayden Smith wins first Section V golf title

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, golf, elba.

untitled-36_websize.jpg

Brayden Smith (top photo) of Elba grinded his way to his first sectional title in Class C in golf on Saturday with a round of  82 at Clifton Springs Country Club.

After finding himself four over par after the first two holes, Smith settled in and used his short game to secure par-after-par, finishing out the front nine with four straight followed by five pars on the final six holes to move ahead of teammate and two-time defending champion CJ Gottler who lost ground with penalty strokes down the stretch. Gottler shot an 86.  

Byron Bergen's Ryan Muscarella finished third with a round of 90.

Photos by Kristen Smith.  For more, click here

untitled-13_websize.jpg

CJ Gottler

untitled-2_websize.jpg

Ryan Muscarella

untitled-5_websize.jpguntitled-8_websize.jpg

untitled-23_websize.jpg

