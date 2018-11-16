Eleven local firefighters complete new technologies training course

Press release:

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services in conjunction with the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control offered a four-hour Alternative Fuel Vehicles & New Technologies class to any emergency response personnel.

The class, held on Monday, Nov. 5, at the Fire Training Center, was attended by 11 Genesee County fire personnel.

Information about the hazards of the new fuels such as methanol, compressed natural gas and electric power; as well as the pressures created within fuel cylinders were addressed in addition to safety information on other possible hazards related to alternative fuel vehicles. State Fire instructor David Harrington addressed the changing technology of the automobile.

Participants included:

ALABAMA: Rick Brunea, Ronald Bauer, Max Maerten, Ryan Thompson

CITY OF BATAVIA: Stefano Napolitano

TOWN OF BATAVIA: James Bouton

BETHANY: Richard Klunder III

CORFU: Shawn Myers

SOUTH BYRON: Theresa Hammer

INDIAN FALLS: Edwin Mileham, LuAnne Mileham

To find out more about volunteering in your local community, visit ReadyGenesee.com.