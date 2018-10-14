Local Matters

October 14, 2018 - 7:17pm

Ellicott Street partially closed this afternoon by milk product spill

A tanker from OA-TK-A Milk Products started leaking as it drove down Ellicott Street, west of Jackson Avenue, at about 3 p.m. and as a result, the westbound lanes of Ellicott, between Jackson and Court, have been closed since.

The cleanup work is nearly done and the roadway should reopen shortly.

The tanker was carrying production waste product, which can be used by farmers for dairy feed or spread on crop fields.

