Empire Access working to fix widespread service outage

Empire Access, a service provider for many customers in Batavia is experiencing a service outage that seems to be affecting more than just local customers.

The outage has also been reported in Elmira.

The company issued the following statement on Twitter.

Internet service update - we’re currently experiencing an internet service interruption, which may effect your connection. Our technicians are working to restore service. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Empire Access (@EmpireAccess) May 18, 2021

We've attempted to reach a company spokesman for more information and have not yet received a response.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.: Service has been restored, per Empire Access.