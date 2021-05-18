Local Matters

May 18, 2021 - 12:07pm

Empire Access working to fix widespread service outage

posted by Howard B. Owens in Empire Access, internet, news.

Empire Access, a service provider for many customers in Batavia is experiencing a service outage that seems to be affecting more than just local customers.

The outage has also been reported in Elmira.

The company issued the following statement on Twitter.

We've attempted to reach a company spokesman for more information and have not yet received a response.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.: Service has been restored, per Empire Access.

Internet service is now restored. If you are still experiencing issues with connecting to the Internet, please call our office at 800-338-3300.

