Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 9, 2019 - 4:01pm

Expansion of Churchville Fire Equipment into Pavilion on GCEDC agenda

posted by Howard B. Owens in Churchville Fire Equipment, GCEDC, business, Pavilion, news.

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider accepting an application for incentives from Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. at the agency’s Jan. 10th board meeting. 

The company is seeking to purchase land and build a truck setup facility in an existing facility on 10246 Perry Road in the Town of Pavillion.  The $900,000 investment by the company would create three new jobs.

Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. is seeking just over $50,000 in incentives, including sales and mortgage and property tax exemptions.

Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. has decades of experience in the fire and emergency services industry, and supplies area fire companies with life-saving equipment.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button