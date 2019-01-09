Expansion of Churchville Fire Equipment into Pavilion on GCEDC agenda

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider accepting an application for incentives from Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. at the agency’s Jan. 10th board meeting.

The company is seeking to purchase land and build a truck setup facility in an existing facility on 10246 Perry Road in the Town of Pavillion. The $900,000 investment by the company would create three new jobs.

Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. is seeking just over $50,000 in incentives, including sales and mortgage and property tax exemptions.

Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. has decades of experience in the fire and emergency services industry, and supplies area fire companies with life-saving equipment.