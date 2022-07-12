Local Matters

July 12, 2022 - 12:03pm

Farm truck pulls down wires, driver trapped, fire in field, on Tesnow Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, accident, news, Alabama.

A farm truck has reportedly pulled down electrical wires in the area of 7850 Tesnow Road, Alabama.

A fire has started in an adjoining field.

The driver is trapped in the truck.

Alabama Fire dispatched along with mutual aid from Pembroke and Indian Falls.

Fire police requested to close traffic at Wright Road and Akron Road.

UPDATE 12:32 p.m.: National Grid arrived on scene about 15 minutes ago.

