Farmer driving tractor in Pembroke killed after struck from behind on dark road

A Pembroke farmer was killed Friday evening after his tractor, hauling round bales of hay, was struck from behind by a northbound SUV on a darkened South Lake Road.

The Sheriff's Office investigating the accident and has identified the farmer as Roger A. Sweet.

According to area residents, Sweet raised goats at his small farm on South Lake Road and had a hay field on Maple Road. He regularly drove his tractor, loaded with hay on spikes, from his field on Maple Road to his place on South Lake.

The crash was reported at 5:54 p.m., approximately 70 minutes after sunset.

Preliminary indications are, according to sources at the scene, that he had minimal lighting and reflectors on his Massey-Ferguson tractor.

His wife reportedly heard the crash and rushed outside.

The driver of the 2017 Equinox that struck the tractor, Janet I. Miller, of Rochester, was not injured. The spike holding the back bale of hay on the tractor did not hit the vehicle squarely and did not penetrate the driver's compartment.

Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Karen Lang.

The accident is being investigated by Chief Deputy Joseph Graff, Sgt. Andrew Hale, Investigator Chad Minuto, Investigator James Diehl, of the crash management team, Deputy Kyle Krzemien, and Trooper Kelli Fitch. Assisting at the scene were members of the Pembroke, Alabama, Indian Falls, East Pembroke, and Corfu fire departments, along with Mercy EMS, Dickinson's Auto, and Ron and Newts Towing.

(Initial report)