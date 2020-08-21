Fields of sunflowers in bloom off Wortendyke Road, Batavia

Video Sponsor

A pair of large fields of sunflowers are in full bloom off of Wortendyke Road, at South Pearl Street Road, in the Town of Batavia.

A sign on a driveway between the two fields says that stems can be purchased for $1 each and payment can be made at a business at 9 Apollo Drive. The other side of the side provides information for making an online payment.

We stopped by the business on Apollo Drive late today to try and find out more about the sunflower fields but nobody was in.