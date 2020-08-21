Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 21, 2020 - 8:47pm

Fields of sunflowers in bloom off Wortendyke Road, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in sunflowers, agriculture, news, batavia.
Video Sponsor

A pair of large fields of sunflowers are in full bloom off of Wortendyke Road, at South Pearl Street Road, in the Town of Batavia.

A sign on a driveway between the two fields says that stems can be purchased for $1 each and payment can be made at a business at 9 Apollo Drive. The other side of the side provides information for making an online payment. 

We stopped by the business on Apollo Drive late today to try and find out more about the sunflower fields but nobody was in.

img_2497sunflower.jpg

img_2495sunflower.jpg

img_2493sunflower.jpg

img_248sunflower5.jpg

Calendar

August 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button