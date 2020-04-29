We had an electrical fire at our house on Morton Avenue, Batavia, early this morning.

I'm fine. Billie is fine. Rocky is fine (dog). Nellie Bly (puppy) is fine. Fiona (cat) is fine. We're unsure about Maybelline (cat) but she's a survivor and spends a lot of time outside so she's probably fine.

There is a lot of smoke damage but no personal belongings that are important to us were destroyed.

There is no structural damage.

The fire started with nightlight in the downstairs bathroom at about 2 a.m. and was largely contained to the bathroom because the door was closed.

City fire, Mercy EMS, and Batavia PD responded.

We would like to thank City fire for their quick response and for saving our pets and Batavia PD, as well as all of our neighbors and Alecia Kaus, for their concern and assistance.