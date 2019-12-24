Local Matters

December 24, 2019 - 7:23pm

Fire in residence on Manhattan Avenue ruled accidental

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, batavia, news.

Press release:

On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a report of a house filling with smoke at 21 Manhattan Ave. in the City of Batavia. Initial fire units arrived in four minutes to find light smoke emanating from a two-story, single-family home. Fire crews entered the home to find a fire in the closet that was quickly extinguished. Two occupants were home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed prior to the fire department's arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by City of Batavia Fire Department investigators.

The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Police and Codes Department, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, and the Genesee County Emergency Management Office.

(Initial Report)

