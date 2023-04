A fire is reported in a garage attached to a house at 5968 Bartoff Road, Stafford.

There are propane tanks nearby.

All occupants out of the structure except for animals.

Stafford Fire along with South Byron, Byron, Bergen, City of Batavia, Le Roy, and Town of Batavia dispatched. Mercy EMS also dispatched.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: City Fire and South Byron are back in service.