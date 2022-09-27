Local Matters

September 27, 2022 - 11:39pm

Fire reported on Platt Street, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, Le Roy, news.

A fire is reported at 3 Platt St., Le Roy.

All occupants are being shown out of the structure.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: It's a stove fire.

UPDATE 11:49 p.m.: City Fire requested mutual aid.

UPDATE 11:53 p.m.: Le Roy Fire on scene.  Fan needed on second floor for ventilation.  

UPDATE 11:56 p.m.: City's First Platoon recalled to headquarters while City Fire responds to stove fire in Le Roy.

