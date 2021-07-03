Fireworks-related vehicle fire reported in Pembroke

A vehicle fire is reported in the area of 8783 South Lake Road, Pembroke.

A firework reportedly hit the vehicle.

Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:56 p.m.: Corfu Fire Police requested to shut off traffic at Cohocton on South Lake. A responding unit is standing back because "it's still exploding." National Grid requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:57 p.m.: A neighbor told a chief that the vehicle was full of fireworks. "Until about 60 seconds ago it was still exploding," the chief informs dispatchers. (If any Pembroke residents took photos or video, please email to [email protected])

UPDATE 12:38 a.m.: A box truck is apparently involved. It will require "massive clean-up."