January 2, 2020 - 3:38pm

First baby at UMMC of 2020 joins the TEAM

posted by Howard B. Owens in first baby, UMMC, news.

firstbabyummc2019.jpg

Press release:

United Memorial Medical Center welcomed the hospital’s first baby delivered in the New Year.  Thomas Alexander Colmenero was born to Chelsea and Jesse Colmenero at 7:25 p.m. on January 1, 2020.  Thomas weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20 ¼ inches long.  Thomas will be heading home soon to be with siblings and joining TEAM (Thomas, Elizabeth, Alakai, Matthew) Colmenero

United Memorial Medical Center’s Maternity Floor offers private post-partum rooms designed for privacy and maximum comfort.  To learn more about childbirth and maternity services at United Memorial Medical Center, visit RochesterRegional.org. 

img_0194firstbabyummc2019.jpg

thomasfirstbabyummc2019.jpg

