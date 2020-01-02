First baby at UMMC of 2020 joins the TEAM

Press release:

United Memorial Medical Center welcomed the hospital’s first baby delivered in the New Year. Thomas Alexander Colmenero was born to Chelsea and Jesse Colmenero at 7:25 p.m. on January 1, 2020. Thomas weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20 ¼ inches long. Thomas will be heading home soon to be with siblings and joining TEAM (Thomas, Elizabeth, Alakai, Matthew) Colmenero

