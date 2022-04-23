Local Matters

April 23, 2022 - 6:13pm

Fitzpatrick leads Notre Dame to 8-4 win over O-A

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, oakfield-alabama, Notre Dame.

oandbaseballap2022-89_websize.jpg

Notre Dame beat Oakfield-Alabama in high school baseball at Dwyer Stadium today, 8-4.

The winning pitcher was Ryan Fitzpatrick, who worked all seven innings giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out 11.

For the Irish, Colin McCulley, Gavin Schrader, and Fitzpatrick all had two hits each and Fitzpatrick knocked in three runs while scoring twice.

For the Hornets, Bodie Hyde and Gaige Armbrewster each had two hits.  Hyde drove in four runs. He was also the starting pitcher and took the loss.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here,

oandbaseballap2022-44_websize.jpg

oandbaseballap2022_websize.jpg

oandbaseballap2022-34_websize.jpg

