Five-car accident reported on Thruway in Pembroke

A five-car accident with injuries is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 404.7, Pembroke in the westbound lane.

Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments along with Mercy EMS dispatched.

There is a second call, a medical call, in the district at the same time and Le Roy Ambulance is requested to respond.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.: One caller reports a person is trapped. Mercy Flight out of Olean is on ground standby.

UPDATE 2:07 p.m.: Alabama requested to respond to the high school.

UPDATE 2:08 p.m.: Thruway westbound is totally stopped, according to a first responder.

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: Alabama is setting up a landing zone. A chief on scene now reports, however, that it's only a two-vehicle accident, three injuries, no entrapment.

UPDATE 2:14 p.m.: Mercy Flight was en route but is canceled.