Flood watch issued for Thursday and Friday
With rainfall anticipated of 1.5 to 2 inches anticipated, and the ground already saturated, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Genesee County starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday afternoon.
The NWS stated:
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may result in minor flooding of poor drainage areas and small creeks from late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Minor flooding is also possible on some of the larger creeks and rivers on Friday, including the upper Genesee River, upper Allegheny River, and Buffalo area creeks.
