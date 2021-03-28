Football Roundup: OA/E, Batavia, Pembroke, Le Roy come out on top

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Geneseo/Mount Morris 42-18. Ty Mott rushed for 243 yards on 25 carries and scored five times. Bodie Hyde was 4-5 passing for 111 yards and one TD. Zach Howard had 50 yards receiving and scored a touchdown. Peyton Yasses had seven tackles and one sack. Mott, seven tackles and one sack, C.J. Gottler, six tackles, two sacks, Dontrell Jenkins, five tackles, one fumble recovery, Howard, six tackles.

Batavia beat Wayne Central 48-30: Terrez Smith gained 155 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also had a 75-yard punt return for a TD. Jesse Reinhardt, 8-12 passing for 200 yards and three TDs. Alex Hale caught two TD passes and had a total of 57 reception yards. Tyler Budziniack caught two passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Pembroke beat South Seneca 36-6

Le Roy beat Attica 20-0: Alex Penepento was 8-14 passing for 74 yards and a TD. He also ran for 62 yards on 12 attempts and scored at TD. Jack Tonzi gained 10 yards on three carries and scored a TD. Nate Andrews caught a TD pass as one of his two receptions for 24 yards. Adam Riesewick had three receptions for 27 yards. Zach Vanderhoof had nine tackles and three sacks.

Notre Dame lost to Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 16-8: Collin McCulley was 9-20 passing for 63 yards. He also ran three times for 32 yards and a TD. Dylan Warner rushed 11 times for 46 yards. Mark Sanders had five receptions for 59 yards. On defense, Vin DiRisio, Cody Henry and Warner each made 10 tackles while McCulley had nine.

Alexander lost to Avon 21-0. For coverage, click here.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here and here.