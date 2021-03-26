For the first time, Alexander advances to Mock Trials regional competition

Alice Calmes shared this information:

Typically the teams would start preparing in early December when the NYS BAR Association releases the case. However, due to Covid guidelines, the school didn't allow extracurricular activities to start until Feb 22. At that time, the 4 returning members recruited 4 more members, assigned roles, and started working on opening & closing statements, questions for direct & cross, and memorizing affidavits. The initial round of competitions for them started March 8th and they went 4-0 advancing straight to the semifinals due to a bye in the quarter-finals from being in first place at the end of the initial rounds. A win against Attica High School sent them to the finals against Oakfield-Alabama on Wednesday night. Both matches were hard-fought, with Alexander beating Oakfield-Alabama in both. Many of the students had to take a role on both the plaintiff and defense sides, which added to the difficulty of such a short preparation time.

The team consists of senior - Erin Hess, a first-year member, Juniors - Shawn Calmes, Katarina Luker, Imogene Plitt, and Anna "Annie" Slenker - all returning members and Dana Morelli, a first-year member, and Freshmen - Olivia Burkhardt and Holly Bykowski, first-year members. The team is led by Advisor - Johnny Lucas, a History teacher at Alexander, and Jane Schmeider, their lawyer advisor.

Erin, Shawn, Katarina, Imogene, and Annie are all doubling up on plaintiff and defense.