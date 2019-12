A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Genesee County starting at 4 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. Sunday with snow and ice expected.

Travel conditions could be treacherous, the National Weather Service advises.

From one to three inches of snow accumulation and two-tenths of ice accumulation are predicted.

The NWS advises travelers to plan accordingly.

