July 27, 2020 - 10:01am

Four people trapped in vehicle after accident on Thruway in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke, thruway.

A motor vehicle accident has been reported in the westbound lane of the Thruway near mile marker 400 with four people trapped in a vehicle.

Unknown injuries.

Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, along with East Pembroke and two ambulances from Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 10:07 a.m.: The only reason the four people can't get out of the vehicle is they are blocked in by trees.  No injuries.

UPDATE 10:14 a.m.: All patients out of the vehicle.

