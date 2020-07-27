July 27, 2020 - 10:01am
Four people trapped in vehicle after accident on Thruway in Pembroke
A motor vehicle accident has been reported in the westbound lane of the Thruway near mile marker 400 with four people trapped in a vehicle.
Unknown injuries.
Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, along with East Pembroke and two ambulances from Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 10:07 a.m.: The only reason the four people can't get out of the vehicle is they are blocked in by trees. No injuries.
UPDATE 10:14 a.m.: All patients out of the vehicle.