Four-vehicle accident reported on the Thruway in Batavia

A four-vehicle accident, unknown injuries, is reported in the area of mile marker 397.8 in the eastbound lane of the Thruway.

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.: A second ambulance requested to the scene, non-emergency.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m.: The East Pembroke chief is requesting Pembroke Fire to shut down the Thruway, eastbound, at the Pembroke exit. "It would probably be better to them off in Pembroke and back on Batavia," he said. He said traffic is already backed up to Route 77.