Fully involved garage fire is reported on Main Road, Pembroke

A fully involved garage fire is reported at 590 Main Road, Pembroke.

The detached garage is about 50 feet from the residence and has multiple cars in it.

The residence has been evacuated of people and pets.

Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, and the City's fast team dispatched.

UPDATE 5:38 a.m.: A second alarm requested. Alabama Fire, Town of Batavia Fire, Corfu Fire, Darien Fire, requested to the scene. Route 5 is being closed between the county line and just east of the Fire Hall.

UPDATE 5:47 a.m.: Firefighters have two lines on the garage and the fire is knocked down. The house was not involved though some vinyl melted. Alabama is being diverted from the fire to a fill-in at Indian Falls Fire Hall.

UPDATE 5:53 a.m.: State DOT requested to standby. The road will need to be salted after the fire response is completed.

UPDATE 5:54 a.m.: The garage is all metal. "We're going to need to pull it apart to get it out," a chief reports. The house is fine and "all cooled down." Minimal damage to one vinyl window.

UPDATE 5:58 a.m.: Town Highway is responding in about 45 minutes for the icy road. "Perfect timing," a chief responds.

UPDATE 6 a.m.: Alabama did have a tanker responding to the scene. It can go back in service. Darien Fire can go back in service.

UPDATE 6:15 a.m.: Town of Batavia and City Fire Engine 11 can go back in service.