Fully involved mobile home fire reported on Swamp Road, Byron

A fully involved mobile home fire is reported at 6972 Swamp Road, Byron.

The caller doesn't believe anybody is at home. No cars in the driveway.

Byron, South Byron dispatched.

The chief has requested a second alarm.

Bergen, Elba, Oakfield, Stafford, and City of Batavia's Fast Team dispatched for the second alarm.

UPDATE 11:39 p.m.: Barre and Brockport were being dispatched to provide tankers but the chief on scene said the tankers can be canceled and requests a fill-in at the Byron Fire Hall.

UPDATE 12:05 a.m.: Stafford is filling in at Byron's hall. Le Roy is going to fill in at South Byron's hall. The fire has been knocked down. National Grid requested to the scene.

UPDATE 12:07 a.m.: A fire investigator requested to the scene.