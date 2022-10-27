Fully involved vehicle fire reported on Thruway following collision with truck

A vehicle fire is reported following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

Both occupants are out of the car.

A chief approaching reports heavy black smoke.

The Thruway is blocked.

Pembroke and Indian Falls initially dispatched with mutual aid from Corfu but the location now appears to be in East Pembroke's district, so an East Pembroke chief dispatched.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.: The westbound Thruway is going to be "shut down for a while," a chief advises. There is also a large fuel spill. The Thruway is asked to assist with traffic control. The accident may involve two trucks. One truck is "burned off" and whatever fuel was there is gone "but I don't know how much has gone down into the ditch," says a chief.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. Two semi-trucks were involved, no passenger vehicle. One driver transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The burned out truck was hauling bags of soup.

Photos by Jim Reinhardt, except bottom photo.

Photo submitted by Marge Behl.