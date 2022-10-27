Local Matters

October 27, 2022 - 12:23pm

Fully involved vehicle fire reported on Thruway following collision with truck

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke, thruway.

312829209_2264948410348975_6228918018085882190_n.jpg

A vehicle fire is reported following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

Both occupants are out of the car.

A chief approaching reports heavy black smoke.

The Thruway is blocked.

Pembroke and Indian Falls initially dispatched with mutual aid from Corfu but the location now appears to be in East Pembroke's district, so an East Pembroke chief dispatched.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.: The westbound Thruway is going to be "shut down for a while," a chief advises. There is also a large fuel spill. The Thruway is asked to assist with traffic control.  The accident may involve two trucks. One truck is "burned off" and whatever fuel was there is gone "but I don't know how much has gone down into the ditch," says a chief.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.  Two semi-trucks were involved, no passenger vehicle. One driver transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The burned out truck was hauling bags of soup.

Photos by Jim Reinhardt, except bottom photo.

312603795_442315427970138_3826451506138425149_n.jpg

312709291_1980900872108108_4000682977564903968_n.jpg

313096246_502060398541270_8009348939050498530_n.jpg

313097907_776382360131872_1068130397878610589_n.jpg

312922887_882540252687068_3772521446111384148_n.jpg

312583536_642165564244282_8268215859287559785_n.jpg

img_20221027_122053326.jpg

Photo submitted by Marge Behl.

