Funeral held today in Attica for former Alexander Fire president

Gerard J. Buckenmeyer, 89, of Alexander, was laid to rest today at St Vincent’s Cemetery, Attica, escorted by members of the Alexander Fire Department, which he served for much of his life.

Buckenmeyer, a life-long Alexander resident, was a past President of the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department, Western New York Fire Association, and FASNY. He was past president and longtime member of Alexander Central School Board of Education. He was a postal carrier and was a member of the Rural Letter Carrier Association.

Photos submitted by Barbara Eddy.