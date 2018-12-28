Local Matters

December 28, 2018 - 12:53pm

Funeral held today in Attica for former Alexander Fire president

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, alexander, Alexander Fire.

img_2491.jpg

Gerard J. Buckenmeyer, 89, of Alexander, was laid to rest today at St Vincent’s Cemetery, Attica, escorted by members of the Alexander Fire Department, which he served for much of his life.

Buckenmeyer, a life-long Alexander resident, was a past President of the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department, Western New York Fire Association, and FASNY. He was past president and longtime member of Alexander Central School Board of Education. He was a postal carrier and was a member of the Rural Letter Carrier Association. 

For his full obituary, click here.

Photos submitted by Barbara Eddy.

img_2490.jpg

img_2927.jpg

