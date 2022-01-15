Local Matters

January 15, 2022 - 1:16pm

Garage destroyed, house damaged in early morning fire in Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, elba, news, notify.

still_firejan15_3.jpg

A garage fire was reported at 7504 Norton Road, Elba, at about 5:45 a.m. and the fire spread to the adjoining house and though the house was saved by volunteer firefighters, two residents and a dog have been temporarily displaced, according to Elba Fire Chief Mike Heale.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Heale confirmed there was some sort of explosion in the garage during the fire but the object that exploded was not identified at the time of his interview this morning.

The fire went to a second alarm, Heale said, to ensure there was enough manpower to fight the fire in frigid weather. The temperature was two degrees this morning, which means crews need to rotate frequently to stay warm.  The cold weather also creates slippery conditions for firefighters as water freezes quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Reporting and photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

still_firejan151.jpg

still_firejan152.jpg

still_firejan154.jpg

Upcoming

