Gas line struck in Alexander causing leak

An excavator has struck a gas line in the area of 11028 Attica Road, Alexander.

The two-inch line is ruptured and leaking, according to a chief on scene.

Natural Fuel requested to the scene.

A first responder has located a valve and firefighters are going to shut off the gas.

UPDATE 12:23 p.m.: A chief requests Attica PD to shut down Attica Road at Old Buffalo Road (Route 238) and another responder on the other end of Attica Road to stop traffic from that direction.

UPDATE 12:46 p.m.: National Fuel is on scene.

UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: All Alexander units are clearing the scene, back in service.

UPDATE 1:32 p.m.: Attica PD is clearing the scene, back in service.